About this product

The RAW XXL Lap Rolling Tray is identical in shape and form to our Classic XXL Rolling Tray, but with innovative folding legs for added support and convenience. TBH this tray is really just something that we made because it’s insane and nobody else in this industry would ever make something over-the-top like this! Background of this tray was that the idea came from Curren$y one night on his tour bus. He told Josh that he should make a tray like an old school dinner tray for rollers. 6 months later this tray was born!