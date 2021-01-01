 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling trays
  5. Lap Rolling Tray XXL

Lap Rolling Tray XXL

by RAW

Write a review
RAW Smoking Rolling Trays Lap Rolling Tray XXL

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The RAW XXL Lap Rolling Tray is identical in shape and form to our Classic XXL Rolling Tray, but with innovative folding legs for added support and convenience. TBH this tray is really just something that we made because it’s insane and nobody else in this industry would ever make something over-the-top like this! Background of this tray was that the idea came from Curren$y one night on his tour bus. He told Josh that he should make a tray like an old school dinner tray for rollers. 6 months later this tray was born!

About this brand

RAW Logo
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review