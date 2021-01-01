 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Magnetic Stash Jar

Magnetic Stash Jar

by RAW

Write a review
RAW Storage Flower Storage Magnetic Stash Jar

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

You asked us to make this and here it is! This the new low-profile plant based RAW Magnetic Stash Jar. It has a silicone insert perfect for dabs or concentrates, or you can take the silicone insert out and use it for buds. Close it up and magnetically attach it to a rolling tray to keep your stash safe. And it’s low profile so the magnetic tray cover goes right over it so you can have the perfect stash setup and keep your stash away from your roommates.

About this brand

RAW Logo
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review