The RAW Metal Tin Box is a special re-usable on the go storage box that was created to make carrying your smoking essentials easy and stylish. Perfect for keeping small amounts of anything in! It’s RAWsome!
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
