About this product
The RAW Mini Clipper Lighter is a miniature version of the iconic European super lighter! Clipper lighters use recycled materials and are filled with pure isobutane that gives the purest – less offgasing flame. The purest flame for the purest smoke. Even with your lighter, you can help bring your smoking experience to the next level!
About this brand
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.