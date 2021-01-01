 Loading…

Natural Wood Pipe

by RAW

RAW Smoking Pipes Natural Wood Pipe

About this product

RAW Natural Pipe is made from hand carved Bubinga wood. This wood is world famous amongst musicians for its use on many exclusive instruments. Bubinga is used as the shell of high end drum kits including my personal favorite used by Charlie Watts. It’s also used on harps, luthiers and bass guitars because of its hardness, unique patterns and well-rounded sound. This is a truly RAWesome wood! The RAW Natural Pipe also comes with a fully removable plastic mouthpiece, a canvas carrying pouch and a pre-loaded Corleone smoking filter.

About this brand

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

