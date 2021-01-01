 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Bong & pipe storage
  5. NatuRAWl Box

NatuRAWl Box

by RAW

RAW Storage Bong & Pipe Storage NatuRAWl Box

About this product

The RAW NatuRAWl Box is our most popular wooden box. Each box has a magnetically secured cover that doubles as a rolling tray. We carefully finish the tops of these lids so that they work perfectly as a rolling tray without your stuff getting stuck in the wood. Each one even features a notched design for easier rolling! We’ve been making this box for about a decade now and it just keeps getting better with every batch!

About this brand

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

