Organic Hemp 1.25" Paper Roll 5m
by RAWWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RAW Rolls give you the freedom to create any size smoke you want! Got a bunch of friends over? Roll it nice and big! Smoking along and in a hurry? Roll it short and sweet! The RAW Organic Hemp Rolls contains ~16 feet of the purest naturally unrefined RAW Organic Hemp 1¼ Paper for RAW fanatics to choose their own size of paper from.
About this brand
RAW
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.