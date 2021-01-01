 Loading…

Organic Hemp Creaseless Rolling Papers

by RAW

RAW Smoking Rolling Papers Organic Hemp Creaseless Rolling Papers

About this product

The only thing better than RAW Organic Hemp paper is a LOT of RAW Organic Hemp Paper! The RAW Organic Hemp Creaseless 1¼ has 300 sheets of the best hemp rolling paper in the world, non-folded (creaseless)! We change the direction of the paper in the pack every couple dozen sheets to naturally help prevent gum curling. (Our gum is truly only pure tree sap, so it absorbs humidity and can naturally curl. If they curl just hold the sheet taught and blow warm air – exhale – onto the gumline, that straightens them right out.)

About this brand

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

