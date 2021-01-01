 Loading…

Organic Hemp Rolling Papers Single Wide Double Window

by RAW

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Masterfully crafted from naturally unrefined, pure hemp with no added chalk or dyes! RAW Organic Hemp Papers are made using a special pure water method that naturally results a very thin light tan paper that burns extra slow and extra clean.

About this brand

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

