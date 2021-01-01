About this product
This special RAW Perfect Cone Maker was created to roll your perfect Kingsize Slim RAW Papers into a perfect cone. You can also use a variety of RAW paper sizes to make the perfect cone, just for you. Works best with RAW Perfecto and Maestro Cone Tips!
About this brand
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.