 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Perfect Cone Maker

Perfect Cone Maker

by RAW

Write a review
RAW Smoking Smoking Accessories Perfect Cone Maker

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This special RAW Perfect Cone Maker was created to roll your perfect Kingsize Slim RAW Papers into a perfect cone. You can also use a variety of RAW paper sizes to make the perfect cone, just for you. Works best with RAW Perfecto and Maestro Cone Tips!

About this brand

RAW Logo
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review