Perfecto Cone Tips

by RAW

RAW Smoking Smoking Accessories Perfecto Cone Tips

$2.15
About this product

The gold standard of cone tips – RAW Perfecto Cone Tips are stiffer and optimized for tightly packed cones. We use this same cut in our RAWthentic Cones and we won’t settle for anything but the best. It’s not the easiest tip to roll, however many real smokers love this tip! Pro tip: One side has perforations in order to make rolling your preferred inside shape (“Z” or “W”) easier, or for RAWesome rolling artists that want to get tricky!

About this brand

RAW Logo
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

