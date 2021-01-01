 Loading…

  5. Pre-Rawlet

by RAW

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Keep your pre-rolls from getting crushed on a night out with the RAW Pre-Rawlet! The reinforced exterior has the protection of a hard shell case but is wrapped in a wax coated fabric for increased durability. We also used a super-tough silicone zipper to give you best odor protection possible. And of course we went overboard protecting what’s inside the case with elastic bands on both sides, so you can safely carry up to 8 King Size RAW Cones with you because some nights 8 is enough….

About this brand

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

