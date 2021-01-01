 Loading…

Auto Box Roller 70mm

by RAW

RAW Smoking Rolling Machines Auto Box Roller 70mm

The RAW Auto Box is a very easy to use and modern take on an old classic. The original automatic rolling boxes were only available in 70mm single wide and used a cloth apron that flexed too much. Josh and Angus McKay jointly invented 1¼ and Kingsize automatic rolling boxes circa 1999. They improved the original box with reinforcements, hinge improvements and a longer lasting apron. They are also adjustable… by moving the pins you can make larger or smaller smokes! RAW Auto Boxes are heavy duty and undoubtedly the best automatic rolling boxes ever produced! Please watch our videos to see how easy they work.

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

