The RAW Auto Box is a very easy to use and modern take on an old classic. The original automatic rolling boxes were only available in 70mm single wide and used a cloth apron that flexed too much. Josh and Angus McKay jointly invented 1¼ and Kingsize automatic rolling boxes circa 1999. They improved the original box with reinforcements, hinge improvements and a longer lasting apron. They are also adjustable… by moving the pins you can make larger or smaller smokes! RAW Auto Boxes are heavy duty and undoubtedly the best automatic rolling boxes ever produced! Please watch our videos to see how easy they work.