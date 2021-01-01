 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Catcher Plastic Holder

Catcher Plastic Holder

by RAW

RAW Smoking Smoking Accessories Catcher Plastic Holder

About this product

Always use protection! Stop getting ash and burn marks on your shirt / pants / shoes / couch / carpet / spacesuit with our latest invention – The RAW Catcher! Put the RAW Tip through the Catcher’s holder and smoke it like you would normally – the heat-resistant nylon body will catch your ash as your smoke! The RAW Catcher also has a flat base so you can set your cone down anywhere it’s stable. Our new and improved version has a rubberized holder! US Patent Pending #RAWinnovation

About this brand

RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

