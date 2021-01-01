 Loading…

Raw'd Out Burlap Backpack

by RAW

The new smell-proof RAW Backpack is insane!! Designed to lock in smells – even really strong danky odors – entirely! It uses a proprietary 6-layer design with an extra-thick layer of activated carbon sandwiched between two layers of filter-fabric, a water proof foil layer, mesh layer and a final layer of naturally durable Burlap! Plus, it’s got not one but TWO silicone gasketed zippers for added security and privacy! The RAW Burlap Backpack – RAW’D Out Edition comes complete with 7 seven different RAW patches embroidered to the front and sides of the burlap exterior. Let ‘em know you roll with this one!

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

