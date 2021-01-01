 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling papers
  5. Raw Girl Rolling Tray Small

Raw Girl Rolling Tray Small

by RAW

Write a review
RAW Smoking Rolling Papers Raw Girl Rolling Tray Small

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$15.00

Store updated

About this product

The RAW Girl Rolling Tray was designed by famous Japanese Artist Rockin’ Jelly Bean. He’s a big fan of RAW and we are a big fan of his art! The feelings that RAW gives to a real smoker are universal – they cross borders, languages and cultures. We smokers are all one tribe and no matter where we are, we are still smokers.

About this brand

RAW Logo
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review