RAW LIFE Grinder Black

by RAW

RAW LIFE Grinder Black

About this product

The RAW LIFE Grinder is modularly engineered to last a LIFEtime! Every component is easily cleanable and replaceable, even the screen. You can add or remove components onto your grinder and customize it exactly the way you like. Personally, I remove the screen and use it as a whole leaf grinder (grinding directly into the super large catch basin). Designed to not only shred your stuff, but to fluff as you grind to give you the perfect consistency materials to roll up in a RAW Paper. Every component on the RAW LIFE Grinder is guaranteed. If anything goes wrong with your grinder (other than something that’s not our fault or normal wear) let us know so we can replace the component that has failed!

About this brand

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

