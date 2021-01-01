About this product

The RAW LIFE Grinder is modularly engineered to last a LIFEtime! Every component is easily cleanable and replaceable, even the screen. You can add or remove components onto your grinder and customize it exactly the way you like. Personally, I remove the screen and use it as a whole leaf grinder (grinding directly into the super large catch basin). Designed to not only shred your stuff, but to fluff as you grind to give you the perfect consistency materials to roll up in a RAW Paper. Every component on the RAW LIFE Grinder is guaranteed. If anything goes wrong with your grinder (other than something that’s not our fault or normal wear) let us know so we can replace the component that has failed!