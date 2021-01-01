About this product
Now there’s a better way to protect your pre-rolled RAW® Cones on the go! The Retro RAW® Metal Tubes holds up to a King Size RAW® Cone, and is made from strong aluminum like an antique cigar tube. The screw-on, natural cork gasket lid protects against odors so you can discreetly carry your pre-roll while you’re out RAWking!
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
