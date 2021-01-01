 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Six Shooter Kingsize Cone Loader

Six Shooter Kingsize Cone Loader

by RAW

Write a review
RAW Smoking Smoking Accessories Six Shooter Kingsize Cone Loader

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Fill 1, 2, 3 or 6 RAW Cones at a time with the RAW Six Shooter! Inspired by an old Spanish millstone, just loosen the center pin and dial the plate to the quantity you want to fill. Place RAW Cones in the open holes, add your materials, fasten the top & start tapping! When you’re done, remove the top & press your base plate down on the table – the RAW Cones will pop up like a toaster when you push down. #RAWinnovation

About this brand

RAW Logo
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review