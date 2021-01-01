Smokey Forest Magnetic Tray Cover Small
by RAWWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
When we first launched the RAW Smokey Forest Rolling Tray, we planted 1 tree for every tray sold. We quickly reached our goal of 5,000 trees!!! This rolling tray is special to us because it represents the natural connection of smoke to mother nature – and our matching magnetic tray cover makes it even easier to roll up in the great outdoors! The scene on this tray was chosen to help you relax while smoking.
About this brand
RAW
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.