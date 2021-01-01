About this product

When we first launched the RAW Smokey Forest Rolling Tray, we planted 1 tree for every tray sold. We quickly reached our goal of 5,000 trees!!! This rolling tray is special to us because it represents the natural connection of smoke to mother nature – and our matching magnetic tray cover makes it even easier to roll up in the great outdoors! The scene on this tray was chosen to help you relax while smoking.