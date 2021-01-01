About this product
The ROLLING PAPERS x RAW Trapp Kit is your ultimate smokers journey kit. Not only does it TRAPP odors with 6 layers of odor blocking materials but it has a unique cross cord/strap design to hold all of your smoking accessories.
About this brand
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
