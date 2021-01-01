 Loading…

Trident Wooden Holder

by RAW

$28.00

About this product

The Raw Wooden Trident holds THREE hand rolls or pre-rolled cones at once but still provides a balanced and even draw. It brings your smoking experience to LEVEL 3! Ideal for parties or sharing with friends, just remember: sharing is caring! All RAW Wooden Holders are handmade from sustainable woods. No two holders are the same due to the natural color and growth patterns of the wood. The Trident was designed to look like the inside of a peace sign!

About this brand

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

