 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling trays
  5. Triple Flip Bamboo Rolling Tray

Triple Flip Bamboo Rolling Tray

by RAW

Write a review
RAW Smoking Rolling Trays Triple Flip Bamboo Rolling Tray

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Triple Flip can be used all together or take off one panel and use it as a prep tray, rolling tray, etc. The locking magnet system allows customization into 8 different configurations and includes an integrated ashtray. It comes in handy when rolling with friends or when you’re working on a unique RAWling creation!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

RAW Logo
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.