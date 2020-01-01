Raw Rolling Tray
by Fat Ass Glass Company
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Triple Flip can be used all together or take off one panel and use it as a prep tray, rolling tray, etc. The locking magnet system allows customization into 8 different configurations and includes an integrated ashtray. It comes in handy when rolling with friends or when you’re working on a unique RAWling creation!
Be the first to review this product.