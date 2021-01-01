About this product
RAW small wood rolling tray is carved from sustainable acacia wood. Display it proudly so your friends know you’re classy and you care about Mother Earth. Includes protective carrying pouch.
About this brand
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.