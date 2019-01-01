About this product
Professional-grade HMK rosin press for portable home-pressing that actually yields! Made for the personal presser but built to withstand the demands commercial use. With over 600 pounds of pressure, Canna Clamps can easily extract solventless (SHO) concentrates from dry sift, bubble, flower, etc., ...a huge upgrade from the Revlon or similar hair straightener methods and/or your sketchy (but beloved) DIY.
About this brand
RCCtools Custom E-Nail Controllers
RCCtools paints, designs, & wires compact marble-ized controllers as well as modding your favorite cartoon characters into custom e-nails such as Home Simpson e-nail, Shenron Dragon e-nail, and the Infinity Gauntlet e-nails that so many have enjoyed since 2015. Many other custom case options are available and can be requested, such as: the Dr. Who TARDIS, Mario, Garfield, and many more. For the compact units, many marble-ized color schemes are possible; choose your own colors or pick any existing painted set to compliment your favorite glass, sports jersey, animal, etc. With over 4 years experience hydro-dipping and wiring-up some of the most reliable, safe, and affordable electric nail controllers available, there's no need to look further for your next addition to your heady collection! For the store and more info. check out rcctools.com and if you are on IG @rcc_tools is the handle for new custom designs, giveaways, and other dab-gear related content.