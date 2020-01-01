Glass Sword Dabber / Pendant
by Fat Ass Glass Company
Absolutely one-of-a-kind e-nail! Each unit is carefully painted using a hydro-dipping process that creates a unique design each time. A wide variety of color selections are available, as well as custom options. Designed, painted and assembled in America, each controller has a 2-year warranty and is equipped with solid and reliable electronics. See more color and custom examples @rcc_tools
