 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. E-nectar set | electric honey straw kit

E-nectar set | electric honey straw kit

by RCCtools Custom E-Nail Controllers

Write a review
RCCtools Custom E-Nail Controllers Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs E-nectar set | electric honey straw kit
RCCtools Custom E-Nail Controllers Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs E-nectar set | electric honey straw kit
RCCtools Custom E-Nail Controllers Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs E-nectar set | electric honey straw kit
RCCtools Custom E-Nail Controllers Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs E-nectar set | electric honey straw kit

$64.99MSRP

About this product

Electric nectar collectors, dab straws, and honey straws are a great way to dab larger amounts of concentrates. The electric heating coil provides constant heat without having to worry about dabs getting too hot or too cold and eliminates torch refills. This nectar kit includes a secured nail tip and a ground glass joint to keep the parts together while dabbing. If you currently use your nectar collector with a torch you will be amazed how convenient electric heating is and why you didn't switch earlier!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

RCCtools Custom E-Nail Controllers Logo
RCCtools paints, designs, & wires compact marble-ized controllers as well as modding your favorite cartoon characters into custom e-nails such as Home Simpson e-nail, Shenron Dragon e-nail, and the Infinity Gauntlet e-nails that so many have enjoyed since 2015. Many other custom case options are available and can be requested, such as: the Dr. Who TARDIS, Mario, Garfield, and many more. For the compact units, many marble-ized color schemes are possible; choose your own colors or pick any existing painted set to compliment your favorite glass, sports jersey, animal, etc. With over 4 years experience hydro-dipping and wiring-up some of the most reliable, safe, and affordable electric nail controllers available, there's no need to look further for your next addition to your heady collection! For the store and more info. check out rcctools.com and if you are on IG @rcc_tools is the handle for new custom designs, giveaways, and other dab-gear related content.