 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Nails & attachments
  5. UV-Reactive E-Nail | Electric Dab Nail | Compact Size

UV-Reactive E-Nail | Electric Dab Nail | Compact Size

by RCCtools Custom E-Nail Controllers

Write a review
RCCtools Custom E-Nail Controllers Dabbing Nails & Attachments UV-Reactive E-Nail | Electric Dab Nail | Compact Size
RCCtools Custom E-Nail Controllers Dabbing Nails & Attachments UV-Reactive E-Nail | Electric Dab Nail | Compact Size

$109.99MSRP

About this product

This UV-reactive controller comes with a small UV-keychain for glow-on-the-go. This unit matches a green & orange dab rig perfectly! Comes with controller, power cord, heating coil, and "universal" Ti nail which will fit 14mm through 18mm rigs, either male or female.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

RCCtools Custom E-Nail Controllers Logo
RCCtools paints, designs, & wires compact marble-ized controllers as well as modding your favorite cartoon characters into custom e-nails such as Home Simpson e-nail, Shenron Dragon e-nail, and the Infinity Gauntlet e-nails that so many have enjoyed since 2015. Many other custom case options are available and can be requested, such as: the Dr. Who TARDIS, Mario, Garfield, and many more. For the compact units, many marble-ized color schemes are possible; choose your own colors or pick any existing painted set to compliment your favorite glass, sports jersey, animal, etc. With over 4 years experience hydro-dipping and wiring-up some of the most reliable, safe, and affordable electric nail controllers available, there's no need to look further for your next addition to your heady collection! For the store and more info. check out rcctools.com and if you are on IG @rcc_tools is the handle for new custom designs, giveaways, and other dab-gear related content.