Hemp 15 Classic Tincture - USDA Certified-Organic, 15mg CBD per serving, Unflavored
$49.99MSRP
About this product
The only ingredients you’ll find in our classic tinctures are U.S.-grown, USDA certified-organic hemp and certified-organic MCT coconut oil. Our Classic 15 Hemp Tincture has 15mg CBD per serving and 450mg CBD total per bottle. It is a beautiful light golden color and has a pure hemp flavor. We never use any extracts or natural flavorings.
