luxowico
on July 8th, 2019
Great product - love that it's certified organic!
The only ingredients you’ll find in our classic tinctures are U.S.-grown, USDA certified-organic hemp and certified-organic MCT coconut oil. Our Classic 25 Hemp Tincture has 25mg CBD per serving and 750mg CBD total per bottle. It is a beautiful light golden color and has a pure hemp flavor. We never use any extracts or natural flavorings.
on July 3rd, 2019
Easy to take tincture that tastes great. Not a super overpowering hemp flavor to it. So far so good, enjoying it.
on July 3rd, 2019
Great tincture! Almost flavorless so I add it to whatever I'm eating - goes great in smoothies. Love all the RE Botanicals products!