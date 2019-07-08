luxowico
on July 8th, 2019
Great product - easy to use whenever I need it and the ginger lime smells great!
$29.99MSRP
The metal ball roll-on applicator makes Relief Body Oil easy-to-use and convenient to take with you in a purse or a pocket. The relief body oil is USDA certified organic and made from full-spectrum organic hemp and USDA certified organic MCT oil. The ginger-lime essential oil is an uplifting combination known to help energize the body and brighten moods.
