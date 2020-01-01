 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Relief Body Oil, Lavender - USDA Certified-Organic CBD Body Oil

by RE Botanicals

$29.99MSRP

The metal ball roll-on applicator makes Relief Body Oil easy-to-use and convenient to take with you in a purse or a pocket. The relief body oil is USDA certified organic and made from full-spectrum organic hemp and USDA certified organic MCT oil. Lavender is a versatile essential oil known for its calming effects, whether to help meet the challenges of the day or relax before sleep.

At RE Botanicals, we believe that healthy soil creates healthy plants, healthy people, and a healthy climate. Our Pure Organic Hemp Apothecary harkens back to the traditions of plant extract apothecaries. We curate only the highest quality golden full spectrum plant-based hemp extracts from organic US grown hemp. Our founder John W. Roulac’s 20-year legacy in hemp and personal commitment to healthy living and regenerative agriculture ensure that we honor the artisan apothecary tradition and deliver purity that meets our ethical standards. Our commitment to high quality insures you that the product you consume is pure and organic. Crafted in small batches blending organic MCT oil, our organic hemp gives you an authentic and elegant experience. No pesticides, solvents or GMOs. Experience RE Botanicals.