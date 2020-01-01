Relief Body Oil, Peppermint - USDA Certified-Organic CBD Body Oil
$29.99MSRP
About this product
The metal ball roll-on applicator makes Relief Body Oil easy-to-use and convenient to take with you in a purse or a pocket. The relief body oil is USDA certified organic and made from full-spectrum organic hemp and USDA certified organic MCT oil. Peppermint is a versatile essential oil known to boost energy, as well as ease headaches, seasonal allergies and muscle aches.
