  Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Cold Creek Kush
Hybrid

Cold Creek Kush

by Re-Leaf Brand

Re-Leaf Brand Cannabis Flower Cold Creek Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Re-Leaf Brand Logo

About this strain

Cold Creek Kush

Cold Creek Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Cold Creek Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses the powerful MK Ultra and fellow Colorado native Chemdawg 91. The work of T.H. Seeds, this strain nabbed 2nd place at the 2010 High Times Cannabis Cup in the indica category. Cold Creek Kush flowers at 9 to 11 weeks, but must have adequate room to stretch out its limbs. Piney and sour, users rave over its fresh taste and balanced effects, which are relaxing without being too sleepy.

