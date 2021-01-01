 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Purple Cream
Indica

Purple Cream

by Re-Leaf Brand

Write a review
Re-Leaf Brand Cannabis Flower Purple Cream

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Re-Leaf Brand Logo

About this strain

Purple Cream

Purple Cream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Caryophyllene

Purple Cream has been a favorite of anxiety sufferers for over a decade. Great for nighttime use, this indica is mellow and calming. Purple Cream produces a moderate body-heavy sensation, relaxing your muscles and easing stress. The effects of this strain are quite sedative and can last around two hours. Like other purples, Purple Cream’s aroma is sweet, floral, and earthy.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review