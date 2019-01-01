About this product
this E-liquid from Reakiro contains CBD, which relieves withdrawal pangs. Choose a healthier alternative and avoid stress! Consumption: Refill vape cartridge or tank as needed. Shake well before use. Vape using the instructions that come with your vaporizer. Contents: Propylene Glycol, Vegetable Glycerin, 100/300/500 mg cannabidiol (CBD), Tobacco flavour.
About this strain
Future
Future by Exotic Genetix is a strain of cannabis crafted in the present, but sent from the future. This potent cross of Gorilla Glue #4 and Starfighter F2 delivers immediate euphoria that elevates the mind and relaxes the body. The strength of this strain has been known to dole out anxiety in novice consumers, so mind your dosage. But overall, Future is a wonderfully potent hybrid cross with aromas of chemical and chocolate with a light, earthy sweetness. Utilize this strain throughout the day to curb nausea and depression.