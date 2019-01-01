About this product

Reakiro Hemp Oil is a full spectrum oil produced from the highest quality industrial hemp cultivated in the EU and tested by independent third-party laboratories. We have full control of our production right from the start from buying seeds, cultivating, harvesting as well as extraction, refinement, and packaging. Our production involves organic extraction to ensure purity without any chemical solvents. All products are tested by independent registered third-party laboratories at each stage of production. Consumption: Shake before use. For fast delivery, place the desired amount of oil under your tongue for at least 60 seconds and then swallow.