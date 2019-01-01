About this product
Reakiro Hemp Oil is a full spectrum oil produced from the highest quality industrial hemp cultivated in the EU and tested by independent third-party laboratories. We have full control of our production right from the start from buying seeds, cultivating, harvesting as well as extraction, refinement, and packaging. Our production involves organic extraction to ensure purity without any chemical solvents. All products are tested by independent registered third-party laboratories at each stage of production. Consumption: Shake before use. For fast delivery, place the desired amount of oil under your tongue for at least 60 seconds and then swallow.
About this strain
Future
Future by Exotic Genetix is a strain of cannabis crafted in the present, but sent from the future. This potent cross of Gorilla Glue #4 and Starfighter F2 delivers immediate euphoria that elevates the mind and relaxes the body. The strength of this strain has been known to dole out anxiety in novice consumers, so mind your dosage. But overall, Future is a wonderfully potent hybrid cross with aromas of chemical and chocolate with a light, earthy sweetness. Utilize this strain throughout the day to curb nausea and depression.