About this product
Ingredients: 1000mg of CBD, cinnamon bark, hook vine, licorice, quince, turmeric and white peony. Based on Chinese herbalism, the herbs in this formula have been used to increase physical and mental flexibility by relaxing tension, increasing circulation and nourishing the joints. Combined with one of the highest concentrations of CBD available on the market, Optimize is tailor-made for anyone who desires more flexibility in their lives.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.