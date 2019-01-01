RW is a thoughtfully curated line of cannabis and herbal-infused products developed for the sophisticated, health-conscious consumer. Our consumers are people on the hunt for innovative and effective ways to awaken their inner physicians. At RW, we honor that no two individuals’ experiences are the same. We encourage the consumer to experiment and identify what is most helpful to re-connecting to her body’s innate intelligence and self-healing process. RW's herbal-based wellness products can be incorporated into daily routines. Through our carefully chosen delivery methods of salves, tonics and vape cartridges, our products empower our clientele to harness the positive effects of herbs like cannabis in a more conscious and controlled way. With our products, even those who are trying cannabis for the first time can feel comfortable exploring its healing benefits.