About this product

Sweet Dreams is thoughtfully formulated to help you find tranquility in your night's rest and stay that way all night long. Through macrodosing CBD, CBN, THC, and 1mg melatonin, you will receive a full spectrum of benefits that is the optimal blend of botanicals and cannabinoids. Flavored with soothing hints of lavender and honey, this blend is a dream come true. 2.5mg CBD, 2.5mg CBN, 5mg THC | 20 Servings