 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. RIG 16'' 7mm Beaker Water Pipe

RIG 16'' 7mm Beaker Water Pipe

by Rebel Initiate Glassworks

Write a review
Rebel Initiate Glassworks Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes RIG 16'' 7mm Beaker Water Pipe

Buy Here

About this product

Height: 16 Inch Thickness: 7mm Joint: 19mm Elephant Joint Color: Clear Logo Color: Frosted Used with: Flower 100% High grade borosilicate glass The beaker water pipe is one of the most popular styles today, and for good reasons. This beaker water pipe from RIG has the classic laboratory themed look, sitting at 16 inches tall and 7mm thick. The beaker shape make it harder for it to get knocked over, making it a great home-piece. The RIG beaker water pipe generates a lot of smoke, and will satisfy even the most veteran of tokers.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Rebel Initiate Glassworks Logo
Rebel Initiate Glassworks(RIG) aim to bring top quality smoking accessories to tokers everywhere. The commitment to the creation of every single product sold is the reason why Rebel Initiate Glassworks(RIG) is the ultimate choice for all your smoking accessory needs. You can expect nothing but the best in terms of production and customer service when you are looking for the best products in the industry.