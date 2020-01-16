 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. RIG 16'' 7mm Straight Water Pipe

RIG 16'' 7mm Straight Water Pipe

by Rebel Initiate Glassworks

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Rebel Initiate Glassworks Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes RIG 16'' 7mm Straight Water Pipe

Buy Here

About this product

Height: 16 Inch Thickness: 7mm Joint: 19mm Elephant Joint Color: Clear Logo Color: Frosted Used with: Flower 100% High grade borosilicate glass The straight tube water pipe is A perfect combination of classicism and minimalism. Unlike other fancy shaped water pipes, this RIG straight tube water pipe keeps things simple. Smoke come down submerged triple-slit downstem, diffused through the water and shoot straight up the 7mm tubing and into the lungs. This sturdy 7mm straight water pipe by RIG hits extremely well, with great looking simplistic style and also is very easy to clean.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

LD1211

This simple straight shooter is awesome. It hits well and is super sturdy as I have dropped it twice already and can't even tell where it hit the ground.

About this brand

Rebel Initiate Glassworks Logo
Rebel Initiate Glassworks(RIG) aim to bring top quality smoking accessories to tokers everywhere. The commitment to the creation of every single product sold is the reason why Rebel Initiate Glassworks(RIG) is the ultimate choice for all your smoking accessory needs. You can expect nothing but the best in terms of production and customer service when you are looking for the best products in the industry.