RIG 9'' "Renegade" Concentrate Rig

by Rebel Initiate Glassworks

About this product

Height: 9 inch Bottom Diameter: 100mm Color: Clear Logo Color: Frosted Used with: Concentrate & Flower 100% High grade borosilicate glass High quality quartz banger included The "Renegade" from RIG has a simple, stylish yet efficient design. Sitting at 9 inches tall, the built in perc help produces very clean and smooth hits with each inhale. It also has a reclaimer that prevents the inside of the rig from getting dirty, and all the cumulated oil can be used for other purposes.

About this brand

Rebel Initiate Glassworks(RIG) aim to bring top quality smoking accessories to tokers everywhere. The commitment to the creation of every single product sold is the reason why Rebel Initiate Glassworks(RIG) is the ultimate choice for all your smoking accessory needs. You can expect nothing but the best in terms of production and customer service when you are looking for the best products in the industry.