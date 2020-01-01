About this product
Height: 9 inch Bottom Diameter: 100mm Color: Clear Logo Color: Frosted Used with: Concentrate & Flower 100% High grade borosilicate glass High quality quartz banger included The "Renegade" from RIG has a simple, stylish yet efficient design. Sitting at 9 inches tall, the built in perc help produces very clean and smooth hits with each inhale. It also has a reclaimer that prevents the inside of the rig from getting dirty, and all the cumulated oil can be used for other purposes.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.