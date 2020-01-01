About this product
Height: 9.5 inch Chamber Diameter: 65mm Bottom Diameter: 120mm Color: Clear Logo Color: Frosted Used with: Concentrate & Flower 100% High grade borosilicate glass High quality quartz banger included The "Revolt" concentrate rig produces clean yet very powerful hits. Created with the highest quality material and craftsmanship, just like the rest of the RIG family. The simple and efficient design of the "Revolt" concentrate rig makes it a great piece to add to any collection.
