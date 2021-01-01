 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. 1:1 Pennywise RSO 1g
Indica

1:1 Pennywise RSO 1g

by Rebel Roots Farms

Write a review
Rebel Roots Farms Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 1:1 Pennywise RSO 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our award-winning RSO is hand crafted in-house. Derived from food grade alcohol creating a full spectrum cannabis concentrate robust in flavor, color, and cannabinoid profile. Made just like Rick used to. Without the Naptha.

About this brand

Rebel Roots Farms Logo
Rebel Roots Farms is more than just a farm or a lab. It’s a way of life. Family, good fun, and good Southern Oregon sun help our Roots run deep as we craft some of the finest cannabis products in the world. Making award winning RSO, Diamonds, Shatter, Blast Caps, Funny Honey and more! Partnering with farms from all over Southern Oregon, Rebel Roots Farms selects only the finest cannabis for processing. We are committed to producing pure and potent products. We also thrive on natural living and a culture that leaves the earth a better place than where we found it.

About this strain

Pennywise

Pennywise
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Pennywise is a high-CBD indica cross between Harlequin and Jack the Ripper, a combination that lends this strain its killer clown name. Four phenotypes of this Stephen King-inspired strain exist, some of which have fingerlike buds while others appear more round. Notes of coffee and pepper lift from the purple-fringed flowers with undertones of lemon and bubblegum. Rich in the therapeutic compound CBD, Pennywise is especially effective in treating arthritis, PTSD, epilepsy, neurological disorders, and cancer symptoms. It contains a 1:1 ratio of CBD and THC, so the psychoactive effects are milder and more relaxing. Jack the Ripper’s cerebrally focused effects are detectable in Pennywise’s genes as euphoria and mental clarity take over with an invigorating buzz. Pennywise flowers in 60 to 67 days and is suitable for either indoor or outdoor gardens.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review