Chronic Moon Doob - Sour Banana Sherbet #4 by Rebel Roots Farms
About this strain
Sour Banana Sherbet
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
This powerful hybrid from Crockett Family Farms is the result of crossing AJ’s Sour Diesel with Banana Sherbet. Sour Banana Sherbet is a heavy hitter, and it reportedly makes excellent concentrates. The terpene profile is a mix of sour fruit and diesel fuel flavors. While it is very easy to grow, it will stretch a great deal, so height management techniques must be employed when growing indoors.