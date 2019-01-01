 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Home
  Products
  Cannabis
  Pre-rolls
  5. Chronic Moon Doob - Sour Banana Sherbet #4

Chronic Moon Doob - Sour Banana Sherbet #4

by Rebel Roots Farms

About this product

About this strain

Sour Banana Sherbet

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

This powerful hybrid from Crockett Family Farms is the result of crossing AJ’s Sour Diesel with Banana Sherbet. Sour Banana Sherbet is a heavy hitter, and it reportedly makes excellent concentrates. The terpene profile is a mix of sour fruit and diesel fuel flavors. While it is very easy to grow, it will stretch a great deal, so height management techniques must be employed when growing indoors.

About this brand

Southern Oregon Cannabis Processors making The Crystal Clear distillate and other cannabis terpene infused products.