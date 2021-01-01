 Loading…

Indica

Forbidden Fruit Shatter 1g

by Rebel Roots Farms

Rebel Roots Farms Concentrates Solvent Forbidden Fruit Shatter 1g

About this product

Our Shatter is professionally extracted in-house from premium locally procured flower, creating a beautifully homogenous golden hue slab, rich in terpenes and THC.

About this brand

Rebel Roots Farms is more than just a farm or a lab. It’s a way of life. Family, good fun, and good Southern Oregon sun help our Roots run deep as we craft some of the finest cannabis products in the world. Making award winning RSO, Diamonds, Shatter, Blast Caps, Funny Honey and more! Partnering with farms from all over Southern Oregon, Rebel Roots Farms selects only the finest cannabis for processing. We are committed to producing pure and potent products. We also thrive on natural living and a culture that leaves the earth a better place than where we found it.

About this strain

Forbidden Fruit

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

