by Rebel Roots Farms

About this product

About this strain

Galactic Jack is a soaring sativa-dominant hybrid that is out of this world. By crossing the universally appreciated Jack Herer with the interstellar royalty of Space Queen, Heroes of the Farm Genetics developed an energetic strain that is great for staying productive. Galactic Jack provides an aroma of sweet lemons mixed with flavors of skunky grapefruit and effects best described as uplifting and carefree.

About this brand

Rebel Roots Farms Logo
Southern Oregon Cannabis Processors making The Crystal Clear distillate and other cannabis terpene infused products.