Hawaiian Sunrise Shatter 1g
About this product
Our Shatter is professionally extracted in-house from premium locally procured flower, creating a beautifully homogenous golden hue slab, rich in terpenes and THC.
About this brand
Rebel Roots Farms
About this strain
Hawaiian Sunrise
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Pinene
Hawaiian Sunrise is a mysterious Hawaiian strain acquired by Colorado Seed Inc. while preparing their robust roster for the mainland. This strain is the mother of Hibiscus Sunrise, another potent cut by Colorado Seed Inc. Although this plant has a notoriously light yield, the buds that mature on the stalks of this colorful and aromatic plant are worth the effort.
