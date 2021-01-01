 Loading…

Hybrid

Hawaiian Sunrise Shatter 1g

by Rebel Roots Farms

Hawaiian Sunrise Shatter 1g

About this product

Our Shatter is professionally extracted in-house from premium locally procured flower, creating a beautifully homogenous golden hue slab, rich in terpenes and THC.

About this brand

Rebel Roots Farms is more than just a farm or a lab. It’s a way of life. Family, good fun, and good Southern Oregon sun help our Roots run deep as we craft some of the finest cannabis products in the world. Making award winning RSO, Diamonds, Shatter, Blast Caps, Funny Honey and more! Partnering with farms from all over Southern Oregon, Rebel Roots Farms selects only the finest cannabis for processing. We are committed to producing pure and potent products. We also thrive on natural living and a culture that leaves the earth a better place than where we found it.

About this strain

Hawaiian Sunrise

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Hawaiian Sunrise is a mysterious Hawaiian strain acquired by Colorado Seed Inc. while preparing their robust roster for the mainland. This strain is the mother of Hibiscus Sunrise, another potent cut by Colorado Seed Inc. Although this plant has a notoriously light yield, the buds that mature on the stalks of this colorful and aromatic plant are worth the effort.

