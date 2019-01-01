About this product
Live Rosin - Sunset Sherbet by Rebel Roots Farms
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Sunset
Grown by Canadian LP Leafs By Snoop, Sunset is a THC powerhouse with heavily physical effects. Expect buds to be dark green in color with heavy trichome production. Flavors are earthy and spicy, bringing about euphorically sedative effects. Lovers of couchlock strains or any patients seeking relief from anxiety and/or pain should definitely give Sunset a try.
About this brand
Rebel Roots Farms
Southern Oregon Cannabis Processors making The Crystal Clear distillate and other cannabis terpene infused products.