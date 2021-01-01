 Loading…

Lucent Dream Distillate Dripper 1g

by Rebel Roots Farms

Rebel Roots Farms Concentrates Solvent Lucent Dream Distillate Dripper 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our Distillate Drippers are available with or without added natural cannabis terpenes and are delivered in high quality dabbable drippers. Ideal for dabbing and infusing into your own homemade products. Our unique extraction techniques use food grade ethanol, allowing the capture of the whole plant’s beneficial cannabinoids, consistently yielding pure, golden THC and CBD distillate.

About this brand

Rebel Roots Farms is more than just a farm or a lab. It’s a way of life. Family, good fun, and good Southern Oregon sun help our Roots run deep as we craft some of the finest cannabis products in the world. Making award winning RSO, Diamonds, Shatter, Blast Caps, Funny Honey and more! Partnering with farms from all over Southern Oregon, Rebel Roots Farms selects only the finest cannabis for processing. We are committed to producing pure and potent products. We also thrive on natural living and a culture that leaves the earth a better place than where we found it.

